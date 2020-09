Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an overturned tractor trailer in the 3400 block of Holland Road/Route 58. No one was injured.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A tractor trailer accident on Holland Road in Suffolk caused traffic congestion on Friday morning.

City officials said Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an overturned tractor trailer in the 3400 block of Holland Road/Route 58.

The call came in around 6:11 a.m., officials said.

There were no injuries reported.

Suffolk officials said all traffic lanes are now reopened.