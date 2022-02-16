Tractor trailer overturns, closes part of Route 58 in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said a truck hauling stones overturned on Route 58 West at Pruden Boulevard.

It happened shortly before 12:45 p.m., and Suffolk Fire & Rescue tweeted about the incident at 1:40 p.m.

The location of the overturned tractor trailer was Route 58 West at Pruden Boulevard. Crews said the rig had 50 gallons of fuel on board and that they were working to take care of a leak.

Aerial pictures shared by Suffolk Fire & Rescue in another tweet showed the tractor trailer on it side and along the side of the roadway. The container holding the stones appeared to have separated from the frame of the trailer and the hood of the cab was in an open position.

One picture showed the resulting backup caused by the shutdown of the road.

By 1:30 p.m., one lane of westbound Route 58 had reopened. Around 3:20 p.m., a spokesman for the city said a tow truck was finishing up a the scene and that the roadway should reopen by 4 p.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer had minor injuries. Suffolk Fire & Rescue assessed and released him.