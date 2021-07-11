Part of Route 32 in Suffolk closed following crash involving tractor-trailer

The intersection near Carolina Road is expected to be closed for several hours as officials work to remove the tractor-trailer.

SUFFOLK, Va. — City of Suffolk officials says a section of VA Highway 32 will be closed for several hours after a crash happened Sunday morning.

Suffolk Police have advised drivers to avoid the area, as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer. They said the closure will be at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 13. This is just near Carolina Road.

According to officers, no one was injured from the crash. They have not provided any details on any other vehicles that were possibly involved.