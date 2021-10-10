Peanut Festival returns to Suffolk

Sunday is the last day of the 43rd annual Suffolk Peanut Festival.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 27, 2020.

People in Suffolk are celebrating the return of the Peanut Festival.

The annual event is about celebrating the city's agricultural heritage and its favorite legume, the peanut.

But even if you don't like nuts, there's something for everyone.

The festival has amusement rides, live music, contests, and of course - lots of food.

Fair volunteers said they got hit with a little bit of rain over the weekend, but that it didn't slow things down. Vendor Samantha Bauer said the overcast skies weren't a concern.

"We've got ponchos and umbrellas! We got you," Bauer said. "It's amazing actually, there's a lot of stuff to do here."

This year is the 43rd annual Peanut Festival. Last year, the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the big event.

Attendee Russell Stanton said it's good to see the annual tradition back in town once again.

"To get out and enjoy ourselves... it's nice," he said.

Other features of the festival today include monster truck rides, a petting zoo, a corn hole tournament and a straw maze.

There is also a motorsport event and performances by The Deloreans.