Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Suffolk Friday night.
The Suffolk Police Department said it got a call around 9:30 p.m. for reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.
When officers arrived on the scene in the 700 block of N. Main Street, they found David Burford of unknown age, from Windsor, who had been hit by a car.
Police said Burford received medical treatment on the scene and was taken to Sentara OBICI Hospital where he died from his serious injuries.
Suffolk officials are still investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.