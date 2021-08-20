Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Suffolk

Suffolk police said David Burford of Windsor, died in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in the 700 block of N. Main Street Friday night.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Suffolk Friday night.

The Suffolk Police Department said it got a call around 9:30 p.m. for reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived on the scene in the 700 block of N. Main Street, they found David Burford of unknown age, from Windsor, who had been hit by a car.

Police said Burford received medical treatment on the scene and was taken to Sentara OBICI Hospital where he died from his serious injuries.