Pedestrian struck, killed by train Thursday morning in Suffolk

Emergency communications were contacted around 2:05 a.m. for reports of a man struck in the area of N. 10th Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk Southern Train struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday morning near N. 10th Street in the Lloyd Place neighborhood of Suffolk.

Officials say an adult male was crossing the tracks when the accident occurred. The train did not stop or derail, and no one else was injured.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian hit was killed. Now, the train is blocking the area of N. Capital Street and Railroad Avenue.

The City of Suffolk said an investigation is ongoing, they have not identified the man who was killed.