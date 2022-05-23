Person displaced after house fire in Suffolk

The person who lived there was able to get out safely on their own. No one was injured.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A person has been displaced after a house fire on Monday morning in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, officials got the call to respond to a home on the 100 block of Woodrow Avenue at 6:03 a.m.

When they arrived several minutes later, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

The fire was under control by 6:25 a.m. Its cause is now being investigated by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.