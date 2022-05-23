x
Suffolk

Person displaced after house fire in Suffolk

Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
A house was heavily damaged from a fire on May 23 in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A person has been displaced after a house fire on Monday morning in Suffolk. 

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, officials got the call to respond to a home on the 100 block of Woodrow Avenue at 6:03 a.m. 

When they arrived several minutes later, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home. 

The person who lived there was able to get out safely on their own. No one was injured. 

The fire was under control by 6:25 a.m. Its cause is now being investigated by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

