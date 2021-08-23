Suffolk resident displaced after house struck by lightning

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says a house sustained thermal and electrical damage after it was hit by lightning Sunday just before 7 p.m. There was no active fire found.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A resident was forced to leave their Suffolk home Sunday evening after it was struck by lightning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it was called around 6:42 p.m. to a house fire in the 100 block of Springfield Terrace.

When units arrived at the scene, they found a one-story house with light smoke coming from the roof area.

Firefighters said the house was struck by lightning which caused thermal and structural damage to the roofline. There was no active fire found in the house.

The home sustained electrical damage in the attic -- the electricity got shut off at the main breaker.

The person who was at the house during the incident was able to safely evacuate. They made arrangements to stay with their family.