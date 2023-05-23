Person hospitalized for smoke inhalation after house catches fire in Suffolk

The fire happened in the 600 block of Kinsey Lane.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A person had to go to the hospital after a house in Suffolk caught on fire Monday night, the city's fire department wrote in a press release.

The fire happened in the 600 block of Kinsey Lane. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. and firefighters got to the house just minutes later. By then, everyone inside had gotten out.

As firefighters arrived, black smoke was coming from the front door of the house. They were able to contain the fire to the room where it started, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.