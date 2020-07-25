x
Person killed in motorcycle crash in Suffolk overnight

The motorcyclist went off the road on Holland Road and crashed. They later died at the hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A motorcyclist died at the hospital after their bike crashed early morning Saturday.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of Holland Road. That's near West Washington Street.

The motorcycle went off the road and crashed, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died.

One lane of westbound Holland Road will remain closed for the next several hours as the investigation into the accident continues.

The victim's identification will be released following notification of next of kin.

