Person killed in motorcycle crash in Suffolk overnight

SUFFOLK, Va. — A motorcyclist died at the hospital after their bike crashed early morning Saturday.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash around 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of Holland Road. That's near West Washington Street.

One lane of westbound Holland Road will remain closed for the next several hours as the investigation into the accident continues.