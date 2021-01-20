Person seriously hurt, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Suffolk

Police officers found an adult male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury is considered life-threatening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening.

Emergency Communications received a call at 11:08 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Davis Boulevard.

He was airlifted to a hospital.