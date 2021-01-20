Person seriously hurt, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening.
Emergency Communications received a call at 11:08 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Davis Boulevard.
Police officers found an adult male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury is considered life-threatening.
He was airlifted to a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.