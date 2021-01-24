Pickup truck crashes into power pole, knocks out electricity to thousands of customers in Suffolk

The truck hit a pole at Ashely Avenue and Wellons Street. The wreck left people in Downtown Suffolk and the Saratoga neighborhood without power.

SUFFOLK, Va. — About 2,000 customers were without electricity in Suffolk Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck hit a power pole at the intersection of Ashley Avenue and Wellons Street.

Police said the wreck happened around 3:50 p.m.

As a result, people in Downtown Suffolk and the Saratoga neighborhood had their power knocked out.

The truck was the only vehicle involved, and no one was hurt as a result of the crash.

A spokeswoman for the city said that Dominion Energy crews were in the area as were public works crews. Workers put detour signs up to direct people around the area. The signs were placed at Mason Avenue at Wellons Street, Battery Avenue at Wellons Street, and South Saratoga Street at Nevada Street and Wellons Street.