SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department announced on Wednesday that a woman has been arrested after an investigation into an assault that took place on August 31.
Officers responded on Saturday, August 31 around 2:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive in the College Square neighborhood. A woman said she and her granddaughter were assaulted by several other women while they were in their car.
After investigating, police learned 18-year-old Jayla Monae Holmes was involved in the fight. She also allegedly sprayed one of the victims with pepper spray.
Police said the 18-year-old was arrested on Monday on a long list of charges:
- Caustic Agent
- Explosive Or Fire
- Assault or Battery by Mob
- Disorderly Conduct
- Participate in Unlawful Assembly
- Conspiracy to Incite Riot
- Contributing to Delinquency of Minor
- Riot
Officers also have arrest warrants on file for 23-year-old Danielle Yvonne Renea McLean. Officers have charged her with Assault or Battery by Mob; Disorderly Conduct; Participate in Unlawful Assembly; Conspiracy to Incite Riot; Contributing to Delinquency of Minor; and Riot.
The Suffolk police said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
