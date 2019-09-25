SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department announced on Wednesday that a woman has been arrested after an investigation into an assault that took place on August 31.

Officers responded on Saturday, August 31 around 2:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive in the College Square neighborhood. A woman said she and her granddaughter were assaulted by several other women while they were in their car.

After investigating, police learned 18-year-old Jayla Monae Holmes was involved in the fight. She also allegedly sprayed one of the victims with pepper spray.

Police said the 18-year-old was arrested on Monday on a long list of charges:

Caustic Agent

Explosive Or Fire

Assault or Battery by Mob

Disorderly Conduct

Participate in Unlawful Assembly

Conspiracy to Incite Riot

Contributing to Delinquency of Minor

Riot

Jayla Monae Holmes (left) and Danielle Yvonne Renea McLean (right)

Suffolk Police

Officers also have arrest warrants on file for 23-year-old Danielle Yvonne Renea McLean. Officers have charged her with Assault or Battery by Mob; Disorderly Conduct; Participate in Unlawful Assembly; Conspiracy to Incite Riot; Contributing to Delinquency of Minor; and Riot.

The Suffolk police said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

