SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police detained two people after a pursuit ended on Nansemond Parkway Friday night following a shooting investigation.

We're told officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. 4th Street at 8:52 p.m. to respond to a shooting. They found one male victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to the leg.

After police arrived at the scene, they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the scene. Officers began to pursue the vehicle, which led them on a chase that ended on Nansemond Parkway just inside Suffolk city limits.

Two people in the car were detained, but one person is still at large.

K9 units are still on the scene searching for that person.

No other details have been released at this time, including if the two people detained are suspects in the shooting.

