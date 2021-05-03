Police investigating armed bank robbery on North Main Street in Suffolk

Suffolk police are looking for the suspect seen on surveillance video, robbing the BB&T located in the 1500 block of North Main Street, Friday.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect who was seen on surveillance video.

Suffolk Police said it received a call about an armed robbery that happened on Friday, April 30 at a BB&T located in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

According to officers, the robbery suspect fled the scene on foot and got into a vehicle on the same street as BB&T. The vehicle was described as a newer model, 4-door, reddish or burgundy-colored sedan.