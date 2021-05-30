Police investigating armed robbery at lounge on White Marsh Road in Suffolk; No one hurt

Suffolk Police said two masked robbery suspects went into The Lounge located in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road and demanded money with weapons.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are looking for two robbery suspects who stole from a local business near the Shingle Creek area Saturday night.

Suffolk Police said they got a call Saturday, May 29, about an armed robbery that happened around 10:45 p.m. at The Lounge located in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road.

According to officers, two individuals who were both wearing a mask went into the business demanding money with weapons. They immediately left after stealing an undetermined amount of cash.

Police said no one got hurt from the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.