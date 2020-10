The armed robbery happened at the Speedway in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. No one was injured.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Friday morning.

Police were called sometime before 4 a.m. to the Speedway in the 1100 block of Carolina Road.

Police said a man entered the store with a gun. He left with cash. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.