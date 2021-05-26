Police investigating armed robbery at Gas Station on Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are looking for a robbery suspect accused of stealing money from a local gas station by the Huddle House near Route 460 early Wednesday.
Suffolk Police said it received a call on Wednesday, May 26 just after 3:30 a.m. about an armed robbery that happened at the BP Station located in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard.
According to officers, a male individual who was wearing a black hoodie (a large winged bird design across the chest), a black face mask and dark shoes went through the front door of the store showing a gun and demanding money.
Police said no one was injured in the incident and a photo from the surveillance video was shared.
Suffolk police said the incident remains under an ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call the Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.