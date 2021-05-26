Police investigating armed robbery at Gas Station on Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk

Suffolk police said a male individual went into the BP Station near Huddle House, and demanded money at gunpoint. There were no reported injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are looking for a robbery suspect accused of stealing money from a local gas station by the Huddle House near Route 460 early Wednesday.

Suffolk Police said it received a call on Wednesday, May 26 just after 3:30 a.m. about an armed robbery that happened at the BP Station located in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard.

According to officers, a male individual who was wearing a black hoodie (a large winged bird design across the chest), a black face mask and dark shoes went through the front door of the store showing a gun and demanding money.

Police said no one was injured in the incident and a photo from the surveillance video was shared.