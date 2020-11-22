Police investigating carjacking in Suffolk

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3200 block Prices Fork Boulevard.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating a carjacking early Sunday morning.

A man called around 12:26 a.m. to report that he was carjacked in the 3200 block Prices Fork Boulevard. The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said the man was carjacked by two men wearing all black and carrying pistols. The victim's car--a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Virginia tags PREVARD--was stolen and his phone and wallet.

The suspects were in another vehicle but left the scene with the stolen car and the vehicle.

The victim was not injured.