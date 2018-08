SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating an undetermined death in Suffolk on Monday morning.

Investigators said an adult woman had died on board a bus in the 2400 block of Holland Road. Emergency dispatch was notified shortly after 6 a.m.

The bus is yellow, but police said it is not being used as a school bus. It is instead another kind of transport vehicle.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to rule out foul play.

