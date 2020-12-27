Police looking for male suspect involved in Suffolk armed robbery; One boy arrested

Two females were robbed at gunpoint at Pritchard Drive on Christmas night, and police have arrested one boy in connection to the incident.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A video was released of two females that were robbed at gunpoint in Suffolk on Christmas night and police are still looking for one male suspect.

The Suffolk Police Department said it got a call on Friday, Dec. 25, around 11:39 p.m. about an armed robbery that occurred in the 4100 block of Pritchard Drive.

Police are looking for Brian Trey Johnson from Portsmouth and said he is wanted for two counts of armed robbery. They believe Jonhson may be in a grey Nissan Maxima with 30-day tags and damage on the left rear of the vehicle.

Officers arrested a boy in connection with the incident for two counts of armed robbery.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle and no injuries were reported according to police.

The robbery is under investigation at this time and no additional information is available.