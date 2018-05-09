SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Hampton man is facing multiple charges in connection with alleged incidents involving a teen girl in Suffolk, a news release said.

Police arrested and charged Sean Edward Gaines, 43, on Monday with two counts of indecent liberties with a child by custodian, and carnal knowledge of a child — 13 to 15 years old.

In the news release, police said the charges are related to "alleged incidents involving a teen female" that occurred in Suffolk in February. The teen girl knew Gaines, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Gaines is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC