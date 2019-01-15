SUFFOLK, Va. — A suspect wanted for a stabbing in Suffolk turned himself in.

On December 26, 2018, police were called to the 2600 block of Riddick Drive around 8 a.m. On the scene, officers found two victims who had been stabbed.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect identified in the stabbing was 46-year-old Bryan Lamont Davis of Suffolk. The Suffolk Police Department issued warrants against Davis of 1 count of Grand Larceny (motor vehicle theft), 2 counts of Assault: Shoot, Cut or Stab in Commission of Felony, and 2 counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

Virginia State Police were able to recover the stolen vehicle in Henrico County, Virginia.

On Monday, January 14, Davis turned himself in at the Suffolk Police Headquarters.

Police are still investigating the stabbing at this time.