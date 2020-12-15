Police receive multiple reports of stolen vehicles in Suffolk; two males arrested, one charged

Suffolk police said three separate vehicle theft incidents came in within 30 minutes apart and two of the vehicles were stolen off East Constance Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two males were detained and one is facing charges after multiple vehicle theft incidents were reported on Monday.

Suffolk Police said they received three reports of stolen vehicles around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14. The calls came in within 30 minutes apart and two of the vehicle thefts happened in the 600 block of East Constance Road.

The other incident happened in the 1400 block of North Main Street, officers said.

A uniform patrol later found one of the vehicles in the 1000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. This is when the suspects drove off and crashed the vehicle before entering Route 58, the patrol said.

Two male suspects were found near the vehicle and taken into custody.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with Grand Larceny, Obtaining Money by False Pretense and Conspiracy to Committee Larceny over $500.

More charges are in progress and the investigation is still ongoing at this time, police said.

The vehicles were left running while the drivers went inside a business and that's when the thefts took place, according to officers.