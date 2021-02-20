Four people injured following multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Suffolk police said two passengers were seriously injured and the other two suffered minor injuries. They were all taken to local hospitals to be treated.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Four passengers who were involved in a crash Saturday morning were left hurt.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they received a call on Saturday, Feb. 20 around 5 a.m. about a multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the 5200 block of Whaleyville Boulevard.

Officers said the four people who were hurt were all taken to local hospitals to be treated. Two of the patients suffered serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

Officials reopened the 5200 block of Whaleyville Blvd after closing it while police were investigating the crash.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue units of Engine 8, Medic 8, EMS 1, Rescue 1, Battalion 1 and Safety 1 were all on the scene.