Police say roads back open after hit-and-run crash causes power outage near Crowdy Blvd in Suffolk

Suffolk police said a hit-and-run crash occurred near Crowdy Blvd. and Plummer Blvd. on Saturday, where a power pole was hit. At least 24 homes were without power.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Roads have reopened after being closing when a hit-and-run crash caused a power outage yesterday for several Suffolk residents.

Suffolk Police said it received a call on Saturday, May 1 around 7:30 p.m. about a hit-and-run crash that happened near Crowdy Boulevard and Plummer Boulevard.

Officials closed down Crowdy Blvd. just between Townpoint Road and Plummer Blvd. Saturday for several hours due to downed power lines.

Police said the hit-and-run involved two vehicles that caused the crash, which included a passenger vehicle. That vehicle hit a power pole and that's when the other one fled the scene of the crash, leaving at least 24 homes without power.