Police searching for man who opened fire inside Suffolk Taco Bell

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for a man who fired shots inside a Taco Bell in Suffolk on Thursday evening.
According to Suffolk Police, around 6:30 p.m. a man entered the Taco Bell in the 1400 block of North Main Street and got into an argument with an employee unrelated to the restaurant.
The suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fire one round inside the restaurant before fleeing the scene. Nobody was hurt.
Police have not identified the suspect at this time.
If you have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or report a tip online at p3tips.com.