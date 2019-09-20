SUFFOLK, Va. — Police have "enhanced security" at King's Fork High School in Suffolk on Friday, over a possible threat.

A spokesperson for the City of Suffolk said the threat at the school is unconfirmed, and that the increased security is being done as a precaution.

In a statement to 13News Now, school public information officer Bethanne Bradshaw said, "Suffolk Police has determined there is NO credibility to these claims."

Bradshaw said that "once the student who allegedly made the threat was identified, police went to his home and detained him for questioning."

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.