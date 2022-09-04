Suffolk man who was considered endangered found safe

Officers discovered that Darryl Ellis Miller, 61, was last seen on Friday afternoon on the 2500 block of East Washington Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk asked the public for help locating a missing man.

An update from the department said that he was located safely on Saturday morning.

A release from the Suffolk Police Department said that they had received a call at 10:52 p.m. on Friday from a home at 2536 East Washington Street.

