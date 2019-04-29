SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man is facing multiple charges, including assaulting police officers and attempting to carjack a marked police vehicle.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, a 72-year-old woman reported on Saturday morning that she was parked at a 7-Eleven on Holland Road when a man forced his way into her car and demanded money. The woman managed to activate her car alarm, which caused the suspect to flee on foot. The woman wasn't hurt and provided police a description of the suspect.

A short time later, an officer saw a man matching the description in a nearby neighborhood and attempted to take him into custody.

Police said the man, later identified as 37-year-old Timothy Dawson Junior, allegedly assaulted the officer and attempted to flee. The officer ordered Dawson to stop and threatened to release his K-9.

That's when police said Dawson tried getting into the police vehicle's driver side while continuing to fight with the officer.

The officer was able to release his K-9 on Dawson, who police said struck the dog in the head multiple times during the struggle.

Other officers responded and forced Dawson out of the police vehicle. He received emergency medical treatment on-scene from injuries sustained by the K-9 and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Dawson has since been released from the hospital and is now being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He faces charges of: