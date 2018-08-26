SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a burglary at a business on Sunday morning, an official said.

The commercial burglary occurred at CE Tactical in the 1200 block of Holland Road.

Dispatch was called around 4:42 a.m. about the burglary.

Police said that several individuals drove a dark colored SUV through the front doors into the store.

Multiple items were stolen, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit a tip online, go to www.p3tips.com.

