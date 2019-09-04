SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a single vehicle accident Tuesday that created a hazardous materials spill.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 7:15 a.m. about an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Holland Road/Route 58 at Grove Avenue.

Police said no one was injured.

After investigating, officers learned that the truck stopped suddenly and it caused a fuel tank to rupture.

First responders were able to contain the diesel fuel spill to the adjacent drainage ditch, and Fire Marshal Chuck Chapin said there is no danger to the public or waterways. In addition to crews from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, a private hazardous materials clean-up crew has also responded.

The impacted westbound right lane at Holland Road/Route 58 at Grove Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours as the clean-up efforts continue.