SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said an employee of the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will not be prosecuted after being accused of impersonating a police officer in September 2019.

Suffolk police submitted the case for legal analysis and review to the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Commonwealth’s Attorney C. Phillips Ferguson declined to prosecute and determined there was no evidence of criminal misconduct.

The incident happened on September 1, 2019, when Suffolk police were called to the 1500 block of Freeman Mill Road around 9 a.m. A man complained that someone stopped his vehicle by impersonating a police officer.

Suffolk police have not released any further details about this incident.

Suffolk Police released the following tips on how to stay protected during a traffic stop: