SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said an employee of the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will not be prosecuted after being accused of impersonating a police officer in September 2019.
Suffolk police submitted the case for legal analysis and review to the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Commonwealth’s Attorney C. Phillips Ferguson declined to prosecute and determined there was no evidence of criminal misconduct.
The incident happened on September 1, 2019, when Suffolk police were called to the 1500 block of Freeman Mill Road around 9 a.m. A man complained that someone stopped his vehicle by impersonating a police officer.
Suffolk police have not released any further details about this incident.
Suffolk Police released the following tips on how to stay protected during a traffic stop:
- Make sure it is a marked police unit. If it is not a marked unit, the emergency lights should be built-in and are usually not a temporary light placed on the vehicle.
- Try to stop in a well-lit area or in a location where there are a lot of people present.
- Turn on your emergency flashers, but don’t turn off your car.
- Do not get out of the vehicle to meet the officer and lock your door.
- Look for a uniform, official Department jacket, and other equipment used by police officers for the performance of their duties.
- If the officer is in plainclothes, look for identifying clothing and equipment. If unsure, explain to the “officer” that you are unsure about the situation and ask them to display official Department identification and badge. Call 9-1-1 to advise of your location and to confirm their identity. You may also request a marked patrol unit respond.
- If in a remote or dark area, call 9-1-1 to advise them of the incident and your location, describe your vehicle and the suspect vehicle, and travel at a low, safe speed with your emergency flashers on until you reach an area where you feel safe or as advised by Emergency Dispatchers.
- Pay attention to what they are asking. Most officers will advise you of the reason for the stop and request your driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance.
- If they immediately tell you to get out of the car without any preliminary questions, be suspicious. Trust your instincts. If they don’t seem to be a real police officer, they are probably not.