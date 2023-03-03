Probe launched into misconduct allegations against former Nansemond-Suffolk Academy employees

School officials confirm three faculty members are no longer employed, after policy violations involving restraining methods during nap time for young children.

SUFFOLK, Va. — An investigation into allegations at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy led to the ousting of three employees.

They are accused of improperly restraining young children during nap time.

A school spokesperson said administrators learned about the situation at the academy's Harbour View campus in mid-January. They did not provide a specific date.

Debbie Russell, the head of the private school, sent a letter to parents and faculty Friday morning.

The letter, obtained by 13News Now, said the issue centered around a trio of former faculty members working in classrooms with children ages 2 and 3 years old. According to school administrators, they violated school policy by briefly restricting movement of some students during nap time.

"This occurred through the placement of chairs and use of weighted blankets and/or nap mats," wrote Russell.

School leaders did not specify how those items were used.

No children were hurt.

However, school administrators deemed the conduct inappropriate and said they immediately notified Child Protective Services, as required by Virginia law, and launched an internal probe.

"We have been in close contact with the parents of the students who were involved and are awaiting a response from CPS," said Russell. "Working with our legal counsel, we have taken appropriate action in response to the situation to ensure that this does not happen again."

When asked, a spokesperson did not disclose more details about the former employees including their names, roles or how long they worked for the academy. However, the letter confirmed the faculty members involved are no longer employed by the school.

According to Russell, all Lower School employees at the Harbour View campus underwent additional training "regarding best practices in the classroom, mandatory reporting, safety protocols and expectations."

"The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority, and we take this responsibility very seriously," Russell wrote. "We express our sincere regret that this occurred and understand that everyone expects instant information. Unfortunately, it is not possible to conduct thorough inquiries into matters and follow the protocols that are in place for the safety of the entire community as quickly as rumors can be created and shared."

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy serves approximately 800 students combined at its two campuses in Suffolk.

In a separate response, school leaders told 13News Now they are working closely with CPS, who will involve the Suffolk Police Department, if necessary.

They declined to comment further citing an open investigation and a personnel issue.

You can read the full letter Russell sent to families below:

"Dear NSA Families,

Over the past two years, we have learned the importance of community and the value that we place on the relationships and the activities that define the NSA experience. We are certainly stronger together, learning from one another, communicating and collaborating with each other, celebrating one another and challenging each other to be our very best.

I am thankful to be a part of such a wonderful community and wanted to communicate directly with you about an incident that recently occurred at our Harbour View Campus. In mid-January, the NSA administration learned that three employees working in our two-year and three-year old classrooms at our Harbour View Campus violated our classroom management policies by briefly restricting the movement of a very few students during nap time. This occurred through the placement of chairs and use of weighted blankets and/or nap mats. No physical injury occurred, but we determined that the conduct was inappropriate. The NSA administration immediately contacted Child Protective Services (CPS), a division of the Department of Social Services, as required by law and launched an internal investigation.

We have been in close contact with the parents of the students who were involved and are awaiting a response from CPS. Working with our legal counsel, we have taken appropriate action in response to the situation to ensure that this does not happen again. The faculty members involved are no longer employed by NSA. In further response, all Lower School employees at the Harbour View Campus received additional training regarding best practices in the classroom, mandatory reporting, safety protocols and expectations.