Recently engaged? Suffolk Wedding Showcase is for you

Congratulations on your recent engagement! You might be thinking, "now what?"

The Suffolk Wedding Showcase on January 26 has all of the wedding answers. It's the one-stop-shop for newly engaged couples. A variety of wedding professionals will be on-site to assist you with planning your dream wedding.

The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is hosting the event from noon to 4 p.m.

Big Top Entertainment and the Suffolk Center will provide a Faux Wedding in the beautiful BB&T Gallery, a pre-reception Cocktail Hour space in the Norfolk Foundation Gallery and a Wedding Reception in the Taylor Ballroom.

Guests will be able to see new trends for weddings and receptions, enjoy tastings, meet wedding photographers and more!

There's even door prizes. One lucky couple will receive a $1,000 gift certificate to be applied to their Suffolk Center Wedding Rental agreement. Goody bags will also be given to the first 300 guests, courtesy of Coastal Virginia Bride Magazine.

Newly engaged couples can enter for FREE if they reserve their tickets in advance, on or before January 18, 2020. Tickets for family and friends are only $5 in advance, on or before January 18, 2020.

Tickets after January 18, 2020, or at the door are $10 each for all guests.