SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk Fire & Rescue station is getting a makeover!

Fire Station 4, located at 837 Kilby Road, will be closed while the demolished and replacement of the Station’s concrete apron in front of the Engine bay takes place.

The construction work will begin on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Staff and equipment will be temporarily reassigned to Station 6, located at 300 Kings Fork Road, while repairs are taking place.

Officials say the fire station is expected to reopen on Saturday, February 2. Affected staff and equipment that were temporarily reassigned to Statopm 6 will move back beginning at 8 a.m. that day.