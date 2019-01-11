SUFFOLK, Va. — In just four days, voters will decide who occupies all 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly. The balance of power is at stake.

The current split in the House of Delegates is 51 Republicans to 48 Democrats, with one vacancy.

One of the races to keep an eye on Tuesday is in Suffolk: the newly re-drawn 76th House District.

It has been held for the last 22 years by Republican Chris Jones. He told 13News Now that he has done a good job, and he hopes voters send him back to Richmond for two more years.

"I believe that my record demonstrates my reaching across that aisle, rolling up my sleeves, and addressing very challenging issues that are before us, regardless of party," he said in a telephone interview.

Jones is being challenged by Democrat Clinton Jenkins. 13News Now made repeated efforts to interview Jenkins, but we were told by his campaign staff that his schedule was too full to do an interview.

Overall in Hampton Roads, there are 22 contested State House races, with a grand total of 47 candidates.

