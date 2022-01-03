x
Suffolk

All residents safe after house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 25, 2020. 

Several residents had to be evacuated after a house fire that happened this morning in Suffolk. 

According to a release, Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a call at 7:52 a.m. for the fire, which was on the 200 block of North Lloyd Street. 

When firefighters arrived, they found the single-story home with heavy fire near the back. Upon investigation, they determined that the fire likely started in a bedroom. 

It was under control by 8:15 a.m., and residents and a dog were able to evacuate themselves before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

