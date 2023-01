One person has critical injuries while the other has minor injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday.

Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the car. That person has critical injuries.

The other person in the car has minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.