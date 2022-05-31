x
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A large fire broke out at a commercial building in Suffolk Tuesday evening.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 400 Block of S. Saratoga Street for a commercial fire just after 7:30 p.m.

Crews arrived at the building, known as Suburban Investments, to find heavy smoke from the front door and roof.

Crews discovered that an 8,000-gallon processing tank containing recycled oil was on fire in the rear of the building.

With 2,000 gallons of product on fire, crews requested a second alarm.

The fire was under control by 8:17 p.m. Firefighters said the building was occupied at the time of the fire; however, no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

