Scammers calling residents pretending to be Suffolk deputies, authorities say

The sheriff's office said scammers are calling people up pretending to be deputies and threatening them with an arrest warrant unless they pay them with a gift card.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a brazen telephone scam that's catching some people off guard.

Apparently, scammers are calling people up and pretending to be Suffolk deputies. They'll threaten residents with an arrest warrant unless the victim pays them with a gift card or turns himself or herself in to the sheriff's office.

Actual deputies are warning people to not take these calls seriously and to never give a caller any personal or financial information. The Suffolk Sheriff's Office will never call to request this type of information or threaten residents in any way.

If people get this kind of call and they're unsure, they can always call the Suffolk Sheriff's Office at 757-514-7840 to confirm if this kind of call is real or a scam.