SUFFOLK, Va. — A section of Route 58 in Suffolk was closed after a tractor trailer overturned in the 6000 block of Holland Road.

Police received the call at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. The accident initially closed all of the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane in the area of the accident.

The driver, an adult man, received an emergency medical assessment and treatment from Suffolk Fire and Rescue at the scene and was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

As of 5:15 p.m. Monday, Route 58 is reopened. All eastbound lanes in the 6000 block of Route 58 were closed while crews worked to upright the tractor trailer.