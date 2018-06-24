SUFFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- Seven people were displaced due to a residential fire Sunday morning, an official said.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews arrived around 8:32 a.m. to a fire in the 400 block of St. James Avenue.

Battalion Chief Demetri Wilson said that upon arrival at the two-story duplex heavy smoke was showing from the rear of one of the units.

The fire damaged a bedroom and extended to the hallway with smoke damage throughout the unit, according to a news release.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a residential structure fire Sunday morning. Seven people were displaced by the fire.

The other unit also sustained some fire damage.

The fire was marked under control at 9:02 a.m.

None of the residents were home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Seven people have been displaced as a result of the fire with one adult and four children having lived in one unit and two adults in the other, the news release said.

All of the occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s office.

© 2018 WVEC