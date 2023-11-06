Several people briefly evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak near Downtown Suffolk

Dispatch was alerted just before noon that contractors had struck a gas line between two houses on Pine Street close to Fire Station #1

SUFFOLK, Va. — A gas leak in a residential area not far from Downtown Suffolk led to 18 residents having to evacuate their homes for a little over an hour Sunday afternoon.

According to a Suffolk Fire & Rescue spokesperson, they were alerted just before noon that contractors had struck a gas line between two houses on Pine Street close to Fire Station #1, and the leak was :"actively releasing gas."

They contacted Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) to come shut off the gas flow. While they waited for VNG to secure was responding to secure the leak, their personnel with assistance from Suffolk Police units evacuated two residential buildings, forcing 18 occupants outside and away from the danger area.