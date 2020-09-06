Several people hurt following three-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Four adults were hospitalized, with two suffering from serious injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people are in the hospital after three vehicles were involved in an accident in Suffolk on Monday evening.

Suffolk Police say they were alerted around 7:36 p.m. to the accident in the 7500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard near Collins Road.

An adult woman was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, an adult man was taken by ground to Sentara Norfolk General with serious injuries, and an adult man and woman were taken by Gates County EMS to a local hospital with minor injuries.