Shed fire damages two homes in Suffolk

When teams got to the home, there were flames engulfing a backyard shed. Crews got the fire under control, but not before it caused heat damage to nearby homes.

A shed fire damaged two homes in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon.

Tim Kelley, a spokesman for the city, said Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams were first called about the fire around 12:10 p.m. It was reported from the 300 block of South Division Street, which is off of White Marsh Road.

Several fire and EMS units were dispatched to help.

Crews had gotten the fire under control by 12:30 p.m., but it had already caused some heat damage to two homes, as well as another shed.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Officials aren't sure yet what caused the fire, but they're investigating.