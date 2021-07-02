16 Residents without power after vehicle crashed into power pole in Suffolk

Suffolk police said a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday morning. The roadway was closed and detours were set up for the necessary repairs.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A group of Suffolk residents were without power Sunday morning, after a vehicle hit and damaged a power pole near N Capitol Street.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they were called on Sunday, Feb. 7, around 3:46 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of East Washington Street.

Officers said the vehicle ran into a power pole during the accident. Dominion Power reported that 16 people's power was knocked out as a result of the accident.

Officials gave the driver immediate medical attention and took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Suffolk Department of Public Works set up traffic detours at the location where the crash occurred and closed the roadway for repair work.