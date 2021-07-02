16 Residents without power after vehicle crashed into power pole in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A group of Suffolk residents were without power Sunday morning, after a vehicle hit and damaged a power pole near N Capitol Street.
Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they were called on Sunday, Feb. 7, around 3:46 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of East Washington Street.
Officers said the vehicle ran into a power pole during the accident. Dominion Power reported that 16 people's power was knocked out as a result of the accident.
Officials gave the driver immediate medical attention and took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Suffolk Department of Public Works set up traffic detours at the location where the crash occurred and closed the roadway for repair work.
The incident is currently under investigation and no further details are available at this time.