Six people displaced after house fire in Saratoga neighborhood in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Six people were displaced after a fire damaged their home early Friday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded sometime after 2 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 800 block of Kilby Avenue. That's in the Saratoga neighborhood.

The first unit arrived at the house fire around 2:15 a.m. Crews could see smoking coming from the single-story home.

The residents in the home were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Two adults and four kids were displaced. They will be helped by the Red Cross. No one was injured.