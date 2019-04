SUFFOLK, Va. — Six people are looking for a place to stay following an overnight house fire in Suffolk.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Juniper Lane. First fire units arrived to find heavy fire coming from the home's attic.

The fire was brought under control at 3:22 a.m.

Five adults and one child were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is providing them assistance.

No injuries are reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.