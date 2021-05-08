Skydiver seriously injured after landing on top of hangar in Suffolk

The woman was rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a skydiving accident at Suffolk Executive Airport on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11:27 a.m. in the 1200 block of Gene Bolton Drive.

A woman skydiving was hurt when she landed on top of an aircraft hangar, according to Suffolk officials.

The woman was rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Responding units included Battalion 1;,Engine 2, Ladder 3, Rescue1, EMS1, Medic 1, and Safety 1.